2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map

Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map
Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A spot check in booking led a Lake County corrections officer to find heroin hidden in a crumbled up piece of a map, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Simpson said Ofc. Regina Dublin conducted the spot check on March 10.

During the search, she found a folded-up paper near the body scanner that had an unknown light powdery substance inside, according to Simpson.

Simpson said supervisors were advised on the possible contraband found and began investigating where it came from.

Surveillance footage showed a new inmate drop the folded piece of paper while he was being body scanned, according to Simpson.

When the inmate was questioned on what the contraband was, he stated it was heroin, Simpson said.

Capt. Simpson praised Ofc. Dublin’s attention to detail that prevented further danger:

“Officer Dublin’s performance during her spot check shows her commitment to excellence. Officer Dublin found a folded piece of paper that could have been overlooked as nothing but Regina knew that it was out of place and she continued to investigate. Officer Dublin’s actions prevented a dangerous drug from entering any further into the jail and prevented any possible exposure to this dangerous drug. Great job Officer Dublin!!!”

Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map
Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map
Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Lake County Corrections Ofc. Regina Dublin finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map
Lake County Corrections Ofc. Regina Dublin finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Middlefield manufacturing facility engulfed in flames; 22 departments respond
Middlefield manufacturing facility engulfed in flames; 22 departments respond
Officials said the crash happened Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. when a black 2017 Hyundai Santa...
22-year-old woman struck by SUV, serious injuries, Cleveland police say
Union VP to Norfolk Southern on supporting for railway safety bill: 'Join with us'
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Woman arrested after shooting 26-year-old man in Cleveland, police say