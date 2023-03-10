Lake County corrections officer finds inmate’s heroin in folded-up map

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A spot check in booking led a Lake County corrections officer to find heroin hidden in a small, folded-up piece of a torn off map, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Simpson said Ofc. Regina Dublin conducted the spot check on March 10.

During the search, she found the crumpled-up paper near the body scanner that had an unknown light powdery substance inside, according to Simpson.

Simpson said supervisors were advised on the possible contraband found and began investigating where it came from.

Surveillance footage showed a new inmate drop the piece of paper while he was being body scanned, according to Simpson.

When the inmate was questioned on what the contraband was, he stated it was heroin, Simpson said.

Capt. Simpson praised Ofc. Dublin’s attention to detail that prevented further danger:

“Officer Dublin’s performance during her spot check shows her commitment to excellence. Officer Dublin found a folded piece of paper that could have been overlooked as nothing but Regina knew that it was out of place and she continued to investigate. Officer Dublin’s actions prevented a dangerous drug from entering any further into the jail and prevented any possible exposure to this dangerous drug. Great job Officer Dublin!!!”

Lake County corrections offer finds inmate’s heroin in crumbled-up map (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

