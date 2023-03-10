2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man accidentally cremated before funeral, family says

Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally cremated before his funeral took place. (WJXT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WJXT staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally cremated before his funeral took place.

Kevin Witherspoon, described as a father, barber and jokester, died unexpectedly last week.

His brother, Frank Chapman, made arrangements with Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home in the Jacksonville area to lay him to rest.

“They took care of my mom really good so I was expecting them to do the same thing with my brother,” Chapman says.

His family paid more than $2,000 for an hourlong visitation for family and friends.

Witherspoon was supposed to be cremated after the visitation.

Instead, the family ended up with more grief.

“I went down there yesterday to check on the clothes for him and they didn’t say nothing. They said everything was fine, but later on around 4 p.m. they called me and told me they accidentally cremated him,” Chapman says.

The news was extremely shocking for loved ones who traveled from all around the country to say goodbye.

“Wow, not getting the chance to have this final session with him, not being able to sit there and look at him, you know, and see with my own two eyes, my brother-in law,” Ronald Jackson described when asked about what has been most painful.

The director of the funeral home did not initially have a comment on what happened.

“I’d just like for them to be responsible for this and to be more careful for the next time for any other families who may be going through the same thing we’re going through,” Chapman added.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles
Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
Leslie Lopez was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for aggravated murder.
US Marshals: Woman wanted for Jan. 2022 Akron murder arrested in Mexico
19 Troubleshooter app tile
19 Troubleshooters get answers on former Robert Fulton Elementary School
Michael Mackrell, 41, of Wellington, Ohio, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the...
Wellington Ohio man charged in Jan. 6th Capitol riot