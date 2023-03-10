2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man fatally shot in vehicle in Canton Friday morning, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot in his vehicle on Friday morning, according to the Canton Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue S.W. around 10:45 a.m., for reports of a shooting.

Officers located the victim of the shooting in the driver’s seat of his running car, police say.

The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and he was unresponsive, police say.

The victim was taken to Aultman Hospital by the Canton Fire Department, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m., police say.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

