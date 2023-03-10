Man forces open Cleveland business’ garage door, steals gaming system, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who forced a business’ garage door open to steal a gaming system is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the break in and theft happened at 2 a.m. on March 3 in the 4200 block of Lorain Avenue.

The man was wearing a jacket with a Cleveland Cavaliers logo on the back, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

