Man forces open Cleveland business’ garage door, steals gaming system, police say
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who forced a business’ garage door open to steal a gaming system is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.
Police said the break in and theft happened at 2 a.m. on March 3 in the 4200 block of Lorain Avenue.
The man was wearing a jacket with a Cleveland Cavaliers logo on the back, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.
