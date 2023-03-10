Multiple cities respond to Middlefield blaze

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire at Mouldings One in Middlefield needed the help of nearby cities to tame.

Middlefield Fire Department confirmed the fire started in the manufacturing facility around 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

Chardon sent a tanker and ladder truck to Middlefield Twp for a structure fire at 13851 Station St. tonight. 21 additional departments also responded due to limited water. Our ambulances have also handled 5 EMS calls during this incident, so far. pic.twitter.com/kl1Fb9DAkW — Chardon Fire Dept, OH (@chardonfire) March 10, 2023

Firefighters began with an interior attack and were pulled out when the roof began to burn, officials say.

The fire department confirmed a defensive strategy was taken after the crew left the building.

Officials say multiple alarms were dropped due to the severity of the fire.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

The fire is under investigation by the Middlefield Fire Department, the Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshals Office.

This is a developing story. return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.