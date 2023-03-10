2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Multiple cities respond to Middlefield blaze

Multiple crews responded to the fire Thursday night
Multiple crews responded to the fire Thursday night(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire at Mouldings One in Middlefield needed the help of nearby cities to tame.

Middlefield Fire Department confirmed the fire started in the manufacturing facility around 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters began with an interior attack and were pulled out when the roof began to burn, officials say.

The fire department confirmed a defensive strategy was taken after the crew left the building.

Officials say multiple alarms were dropped due to the severity of the fire.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

The fire is under investigation by the Middlefield Fire Department, the Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshals Office.

This is a developing story. return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Cleveland police are looking for the man suspected of cutting catalytic converters from a used...
1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot
Two people were found dead in Akron on Friday, according to the Summit County Medical...
2 men found dead in Akron, officials say
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
19 First Alert Weather Day: A mix of rain and snow today; lake effect snow tonight
NBA free-agent LeBron James, jokes with friend and former high school teammate Romeo Travis...
DOJ charges former Akron basketball star