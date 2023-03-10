2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for a “suspicious” man in Stark County led to a loaded gun and suspected drugs being taken off the street, Perry Township Police confirmed.

Officers responded to the call for service for the suspicious man on March 9, according to police.

Police said the investigation led the officers to find the man and confiscate the following items:

  • loaded firearm
  • suspected narcotics
  • brass knuckles
  • large amount of cash

“Great job to our responding Officers!” Perry Township Police praised.

Perry Township Police shared this photo of the contraband:

Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles(Perry Township Police)

