Stark County to hold OVI checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier on Friday announced an OVI checkpoint for St. Patrick’s Day.

Maier said in a press release that Sheriff’s Deputies throughout the March 17 holiday will be checking for driver impairment by way of drugs or alcohol.

“We intend to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers,” the release said. “We want to strongly recommend to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.”

