Survive and advance: Ohio State’s magical March run continues with win over Michigan State

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State’s stunning run at the Big 10 Tournament continued Friday with a 68-58 win over 4th-seeded Michigan State.

The win puts OSU in Saturday’s semifinal against #1 seed Purdue.

Freshman Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 21, followed by Justice Sueing with 14.

COAST TO COAST 🤩 @OhioStateHoops



The Buckeyes are firing on all cylinders! pic.twitter.com/lN7fq2IZO9 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2023

Another freshman, Roddy Gayle Jr, scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.

Roddy Gayle Jr. stepping up in a huge way for the Buckeyes for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/41bhrJgCsV — Eleven Warriors (@11W) March 10, 2023

The 13th-seeded Buckeyes are now the lowest seed ever to reach the Big 10 semifinals.

Ohio State was just 5-15 in conference play during the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.