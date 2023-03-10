Survive and advance: Ohio State’s magical March run continues with win over Michigan State
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State’s stunning run at the Big 10 Tournament continued Friday with a 68-58 win over 4th-seeded Michigan State.
The win puts OSU in Saturday’s semifinal against #1 seed Purdue.
Freshman Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 21, followed by Justice Sueing with 14.
Another freshman, Roddy Gayle Jr, scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.
The 13th-seeded Buckeyes are now the lowest seed ever to reach the Big 10 semifinals.
Ohio State was just 5-15 in conference play during the regular season.
