2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Survive and advance: Ohio State’s magical March run continues with win over Michigan State

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State’s stunning run at the Big 10 Tournament continued Friday with a 68-58 win over 4th-seeded Michigan State.

The win puts OSU in Saturday’s semifinal against #1 seed Purdue.

Freshman Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 21, followed by Justice Sueing with 14.

Another freshman, Roddy Gayle Jr, scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.

The 13th-seeded Buckeyes are now the lowest seed ever to reach the Big 10 semifinals.

Ohio State was just 5-15 in conference play during the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

NBA free-agent LeBron James, jokes with friend and former high school teammate Romeo Travis...
DOJ charges former Akron basketball star
Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) and Ali Ali (24) celebrate a win against Kent State an NCAA...
Akron to face Kent State in MAC Tournament semifinals
Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) and Ali Ali (24) celebrate a win against Kent State an NCAA...
Akron routs Buffalo, advances to MAC final four
Kent State guard Sincere Carry controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kent State advances to MAC Tournament semifinals