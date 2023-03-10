2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

US Marshals: Woman wanted for Jan. 2022 Akron murder arrested in Mexico

Leslie Lopez was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for aggravated murder.
Leslie Lopez was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for aggravated murder.(Source: U.S. Marshal's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The fugitive on the run for over a year after the aggravated murder of a 26-year-old Akron man was arrested in Mexico, the U.S. Marshals confirmed.

The victim was shot while standing on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW in Akron at 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022.

He was taken to Akron General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Lopez is suspected of being involved in the deadly shooting, and was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court for the aggravated murder, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it collaborated with Mexican authorities to arrest 26-year-old Leslie Lopez the morning of March 10.

She was taken into custody near the 2300 block of Calle General Tomas de la Garza, Neuvo Laredo, Tamaulipas Mexico, said the U.S. Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Lopez is being housed in the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas, awaiting her extradition back to Ohio.

This arrested is being credited by the U.S. Marshals as a direct result of information developed by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Summit County.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The reach of the United States Marshals Service is nationwide, as well as international. We have outstanding partnerships all over the world that will assist us in arresting our most violent fugitives.”

Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or send a web tip by clicking here.

Reward money is available and tipsters can stay anonymous.

26-year-old man shot, killed in Summit County

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

Latest News

Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles
Stark Co. police take loaded gun, suspected drugs from ‘suspicious’ man with brass knuckles
19 Troubleshooter app tile
19 Troubleshooters get answers on former Robert Fulton Elementary School
Michael Mackrell, 41, of Wellington, Ohio, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the...
Wellington Ohio man charged in Jan. 6th Capitol riot
Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting
Man fatally shot in vehicle in Canton Friday morning, police say