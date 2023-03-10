US Marshals: Woman wanted for Jan. 2022 Akron murder arrested in Mexico

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The fugitive on the run for over a year after the aggravated murder of a 26-year-old Akron man was arrested in Mexico, the U.S. Marshals confirmed.

The victim was shot while standing on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW in Akron at 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022.

He was taken to Akron General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Lopez is suspected of being involved in the deadly shooting, and was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court for the aggravated murder, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it collaborated with Mexican authorities to arrest 26-year-old Leslie Lopez the morning of March 10.

She was taken into custody near the 2300 block of Calle General Tomas de la Garza, Neuvo Laredo, Tamaulipas Mexico, said the U.S. Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Lopez is being housed in the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas, awaiting her extradition back to Ohio.

This arrested is being credited by the U.S. Marshals as a direct result of information developed by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Summit County.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The reach of the United States Marshals Service is nationwide, as well as international. We have outstanding partnerships all over the world that will assist us in arresting our most violent fugitives.”

Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or send a web tip by clicking here.

Reward money is available and tipsters can stay anonymous.

