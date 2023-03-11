2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 arrested following murders in Summit County

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials said an arrest was made following Friday’s discovery of three bodies found in two separate locations in Summit County.

The victims, who have yet to be identified, were all found gagged, bound and shot in the head, according to previous reports.

Police on Saturday confirmed all three victims “likely” were kidnapped and brought to the county.

In a joint statement released by Akron and Copley Township Police Departments, Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed 58-year-old Elias Gudino, of Copley, was arrested Friday afternoon.

Police also said a search warrant was executed at his home, located on Henetta Avenue, late Friday evening.

Gudino was charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder. Officials said additional charges are pending.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and there could be other suspects.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

