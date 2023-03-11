1 person injured in Akron apartment, firefighters say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured after an apartment fire on Saturday morning, according to an Akron Fire Department press release.

Crews arrived at Eastgay Drive around 11:30 a.m. at a four-unit apartment building with fire and smoke coming from one of the apartments, firefighters say.

Fire crews say one adult was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three adults were displaced in the fire, the department said.

There were no other injuries reported from this fire.

