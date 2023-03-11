7-year-old boy shot in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting incident in Cleveland Saturday afternoon.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on March 11 in the 3200 block of West 30th Street.

This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Ciaccia said the 7-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, with his condition unknown.

Ciaccia confirmed the circumstances behind the shooting are unknown.

Officials said this shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

