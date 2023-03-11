2 Strong 4 Bullies
Avon Lake police warns residents of gift card scam

scam alert
scam alert(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Police Department is warning its residents of a gift card scam, according to a police department Facebook post.

Police say that scammers are creating fake barcodes and sticking them over the top of the existing barcode on gift cards.

When people scan the fake barcode, the value of the card is immediately transferred to an existing account which then leaves the gift card with zero balance, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

