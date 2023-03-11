Avon Lake police warns residents of gift card scam

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Police Department is warning its residents of a gift card scam, according to a police department Facebook post.

Police say that scammers are creating fake barcodes and sticking them over the top of the existing barcode on gift cards.

When people scan the fake barcode, the value of the card is immediately transferred to an existing account which then leaves the gift card with zero balance, police say.

