LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Louisville Ohio Police Department, a man was arrested after vandalizing the baseball fields at Wildwood Park on Thursday.

Two people in the park at the time reported the incident to police and were able to capture video of the crime, police say.

Canton man arrested after vandalizing baseball fields at Stark County park, police say (louisville police department)

Police say a Canton man was located a few blocks away from the park and was taken into custody for vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, and reckless operation.

He was booked into the Stark County Jail.

