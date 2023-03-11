2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State nips Akron 79-73 in MAC semifinal

MAC
MAC(@maction)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 3rd time was a heartbreaker for Akron.

After a pair of regular-season classics, Akron and Kent State met for the 3rd time Friday in the MAC tournament and the Flashes held on for a 79-73 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Flashes led by as many as 18 points but held off a furious Akron rally in the final minutes.

Cleveland native Miryne Thomas led KSU with 24 points and Sincere Carry added 21.

Akron star guard Xavier Castaneda, the MAC’s leading scorer, was held to 21 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

Enrique Freeman was Akron’s best player with 26 points and 18 rebounds.

Kent State (27-6), the #2 seed, will now face top seed Toledo Saturday in the conference championship game (7:30 p.m. on ESPN2).

Akron’s record drops to 22-11.

