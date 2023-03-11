Lorain woman sentenced for arranging 2020 rape of 2 teen girls

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman convicted of arranging the rape of two teenage girls in 2020 was sentenced Thursday in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Melissa Kobasher sentenced Flordelis Acosta, 43, to 15 to 17.5 years in prison, according to a press release from Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson.

As a part of her sentence, Acosta will be classified as a Tier III sex offender, where she will have to register upon completing her prison sentence every 90 days for the rest of her life.

Lorain County court documents said Acosta arranged for her boyfriend and co-defendant Jose Colon to rape and abuse the two teenage girls in February 2020. Tomlinson confirmed Colon previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 to 17.5 years in prison.

Acosta pleaded guilty to the following charges on Jan. 24, 2023, according to court records:

Three counts of complicity to rape, all first-degree felonies

Two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors

“Flordelis Acosta victimized vulnerable children and is a danger to the community,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “She and her co-defendant, Jose Colon, fully deserve the sentences that they received. I hope that the conclusion of these criminal cases allows the survivors of these heinous crimes to continue their healing.”

