Northeast Ohio pastor indicted for sex abuse involving minors

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A pastor in Northeast Ohio is currently facing charges after being indicted on Friday for sex crimes in the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas.

Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz said 37-year-old Dennis Laferty, of Thompson Township, was indicted following alleged sexual abuse of minors between Nov. 30 2019 and Jan. 30 2023.

Flaiz confirmed to 19 News Laferty is a pastor of the Thompson United Methodist Church.

Court documents filed in the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas show Laferty is facing seven charges:

Five counts of sexual battery, all third-degree felonies

One count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony

One count of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Flaiz said each of the third-degree felonies hold a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Officials confirmed Laferty was arrested in Crawford County on March 10, and is currently in the Geauga County Jail awaiting trial.

The Thompson United Methodist Church in a statement confirmed Laferty was suspended following the allegations.

We have recently been made aware of very concerning allegations regarding Pastor Dennis Laferty. Please be aware that we... Posted by TUMC Thompson United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 11, 2023

