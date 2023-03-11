2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: More cold and snow until late in the week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morning flurries and mainly grey skies today will be coupled with highs in the lower 30s.

We’ll be mainly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light snow will mix with rain on Sunday as highs top out around 40.

A scattered, winter mix continues Sunday night with lows around 30.

Monday will feature scattered snow showers and highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday arrives with lake snow and gusty winds as highs peak around 30.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

