2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion

Barrow County home explosion
Barrow County home explosion(Barrow County Emergency Services)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after three people were found dead after a fire and home explosion in Barrow County that officials say involved several propane tanks.

WANF reports Barrow County Emergency Services rushed to a home on Hidden Acres Road around 12:10 a.m. after reports of a fire.

“As firefighters arrived quickly, multiple explosions were going off inside the home,” commented Chief Alan Shuman. “The home was fully involved in fire and was collapsing as a result of the fire. Several vehicles were also involved.”

Officials confirmed, “three people were found deceased in the home.” Officials add Barrow County Emergency Service’s Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say two people were transported by an ambulance and one was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released by officials.

Additional firefighters started fighting the fire from a defensive position due to the amount of fire and the multiple explosions. Officials told Atlanta News First “multiple propane cylinders were found in the home, which resulted in the explosions.”

“This is a very tragic event that resulted in the loss of life and injuries to others,” said Chief Shuman. “The firefighters and medical personnel on the scene did a great job under the circumstances. We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home or any other structure.”

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Shaker Heights citizens launch campaign to put police reform on the ballot
1 arrested following murders in Summit County
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a roundtable discussion on police reform on...
Pence says Trump ‘endangered my family’ on Jan. 6
In this image from video made available by NASA, a SpaceX capsule, slowed by parachutes,...
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission