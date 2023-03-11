Over 1 lb. of suspected meth seized in Stark County bust; 1 arrested

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested one person following a drug bust in Stark County that led to the seizure of over one pound of suspected methamphetamine on Friday.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said the arrest came following an executed search warrant in the 1300 block of 18th Street NE on March 10 following a drug investigation.

Maier said the search warrant was executed by the county’s Metro Narcotics Unit, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Canton City Police Department.

Officials said police also seized several ounces of suspected heroine and cocaine, various pills, two handguns and approximately $5,000 in cash.

Police arrested 32-year-old Heather Frenz as a result of the bust.

Heather Frenz (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Maier said Frenz received six charges following the bust:

One count of possession of heroin, a first-degree felony

One count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony

One count of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony

One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony

One count of trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony

One count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony

Stark County officials confirmed Frenz was booked in the Stark County Jail. No trial date has been set.

“Collaboration is key when it comes to keeping Stark County safe and this is yet another example of the success of these critical partnerships among law enforcement agencies,” Maier said in a comment. “We remain committed to ensuring these dangerous drugs are taken out of circulation and those responsible are held accountable.”

