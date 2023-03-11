2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Over 1 lb. of suspected meth seized in Stark County bust; 1 arrested

Police arrested one person following a drug bust in Stark County that led to the seizure of...
Police arrested one person following a drug bust in Stark County that led to the seizure of over one pound of suspected methamphetamine on Friday.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested one person following a drug bust in Stark County that led to the seizure of over one pound of suspected methamphetamine on Friday.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said the arrest came following an executed search warrant in the 1300 block of 18th Street NE on March 10 following a drug investigation.

Maier said the search warrant was executed by the county’s Metro Narcotics Unit, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Canton City Police Department.

Officials said police also seized several ounces of suspected heroine and cocaine, various pills, two handguns and approximately $5,000 in cash.

Police arrested 32-year-old Heather Frenz as a result of the bust.

Heather Frenz
Heather Frenz(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Maier said Frenz received six charges following the bust:

  • One count of possession of heroin, a first-degree felony
  • One count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony
  • One count of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony
  • One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony
  • One count of trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony
  • One count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony

Stark County officials confirmed Frenz was booked in the Stark County Jail. No trial date has been set.

“Collaboration is key when it comes to keeping Stark County safe and this is yet another example of the success of these critical partnerships among law enforcement agencies,” Maier said in a comment. “We remain committed to ensuring these dangerous drugs are taken out of circulation and those responsible are held accountable.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Police officials said 16-year-old Keeshaun Williams was last seen in the 17000 block of Puritas...
Police: 16-year-old boy missing since February last seen in Cleveland
A woman convicted of arranging the rape of two teenage girls in 2020 was sentenced Thursday in...
Lorain woman sentenced for arranging 2020 rape of 2 teen girls
Cleveland Police continue to face staffing challenges.
Longtime Cleveland Councilman says staffing on the police department is dangerously low