Planet Fitness donates new exercise equipment to Cleveland Fire Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department received a gym-nerous donation on Friday from Planet Fitness in the form of new exercise equipment.

The international fitness company donated an elliptical and treadmill to Cleveland Fire Station No. 22.

The department tweeted a “thank you” to the company following the equipment’s successful delivery.

THANK YOU to @PlanetFitness for the generous donation of an elliptical machine and treadmill to #CLEFIRE Station 22! The perfect gift for a station that is really into fitness… pic.twitter.com/vdTchVOEfy — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 10, 2023

“Glad we could be of service to the ones who are consistently serving our communities,” the company responded.

