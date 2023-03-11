Planet Fitness donates new exercise equipment to Cleveland Fire Department
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department received a gym-nerous donation on Friday from Planet Fitness in the form of new exercise equipment.
The international fitness company donated an elliptical and treadmill to Cleveland Fire Station No. 22.
The department tweeted a “thank you” to the company following the equipment’s successful delivery.
“Glad we could be of service to the ones who are consistently serving our communities,” the company responded.
