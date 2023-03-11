Police: 16-year-old boy missing since February last seen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Saturday asked for the community’s help in finding a teen missing since Feb. 13.

Police officials said 16-year-old Keeshaun Williams was last seen in the 17000 block of Puritas Avenue.

This is in the city’s Kamm’s Corners neighborhood.

Police said Keeshaun is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has browns hair, which may have gold highlights, and hazel eyes.

Officials said Keeshaun was last seen wearing a green jacket, brown pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on Keesahun’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.