2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Police: 16-year-old boy missing since February last seen in Cleveland

Police officials said 16-year-old Keeshaun Williams was last seen in the 17000 block of Puritas...
Police officials said 16-year-old Keeshaun Williams was last seen in the 17000 block of Puritas Avenue.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Saturday asked for the community’s help in finding a teen missing since Feb. 13.

Police officials said 16-year-old Keeshaun Williams was last seen in the 17000 block of Puritas Avenue.

This is in the city’s Kamm’s Corners neighborhood.

Police said Keeshaun is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has browns hair, which may have gold highlights, and hazel eyes.

Officials said Keeshaun was last seen wearing a green jacket, brown pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on Keesahun’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Police arrested one person following a drug bust in Stark County that led to the seizure of...
Over 1 lb. of suspected meth seized in Stark County bust; 1 arrested
A woman convicted of arranging the rape of two teenage girls in 2020 was sentenced Thursday in...
Lorain woman sentenced for arranging 2020 rape of 2 teen girls
Cleveland Police continue to face staffing challenges.
Longtime Cleveland Councilman says staffing on the police department is dangerously low