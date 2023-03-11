2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery

David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.(Iowa Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) - An Iowa man says he won a much-needed lottery prize after purchasing a winning a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Iowa Lottery, David Kruger, 47, won the 50th prize of $10,000 while playing the Colossal Crossword scratch game.

“It was kind of a sigh of relief because in June I’m getting hip replacement surgery,” Kruger said.

He said he bought his lucky ticket on a whim at a Kwik Star convenience store in Charles City and scratched the ticket while waiting at a laundromat.

“A gentleman bought one of the tickets before me, and I’m like, ‘What the hay? I’ll buy the next one,’” Kruger said.

When the ticket showed he had won $10,000, he said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I’ve won $500 a few times, but nothing ever like this,” Kruger said.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features top prizes up to $300,000, according to the Iowa Lottery.

