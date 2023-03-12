Brecksville firefighter dies after battle with illness

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska confirmed that Bruce Gordon died on Friday following a battle with an illness.

Gordon, 60, was a member of the department for 40 years where he acted as firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

