Brecksville firefighter dies after battle with illness

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska confirmed that Bruce Gordon died on Friday following a battle with an illness.

Gordon, 60, was a member of the department for 40 years where he acted as firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

