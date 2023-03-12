Cleveland teen shot in church parking lot Sunday afternoon, police say
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old teen boy was shot in a church parking lot on Sunday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police say officers arrived at Mount Sinai Baptist Church located at 7510 Woodland Ave. around 12:30 p.m. for a person shot.
Officers say a 15-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the hand.
Medics were on the scene, police say.
There is no information available about a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
