Cleveland teen shot in church parking lot Sunday afternoon, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old teen boy was shot in a church parking lot on Sunday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at Mount Sinai Baptist Church located at 7510 Woodland Ave. around 12:30 p.m. for a person shot.

Officers say a 15-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the hand.

Medics were on the scene, police say.

There is no information available about a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

