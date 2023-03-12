2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Endangered missing adult alert issued for Canton man who has not been seen since Feb. 27

Endangered missing adult alert issued for Canton man who has not been seen since Feb. 27
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Canton man who has not been seen since Feb. 27(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a Canton man who was last seen on Feb. 27.

John Havelock, 80, left his residence on foot located at 13th Street Northwest, and failed to return home, officials say.

Havelock is described as 6-foot-1 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Officials say Havelock has dementia.

If you see Havelock call 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.
Volunteers pack Ramadan food boxes for those in need
Fire Department responds to fire
1 person injured in Akron apartment, firefighters say
7-year-old boy shot in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
7-year-old boy shot in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood