Endangered missing adult alert issued for Canton man who has not been seen since Feb. 27

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a Canton man who was last seen on Feb. 27.

John Havelock, 80, left his residence on foot located at 13th Street Northwest, and failed to return home, officials say.

Havelock is described as 6-foot-1 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Officials say Havelock has dementia.

If you see Havelock call 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.