Kent State wins MAC Championship beating Toledo, 93-78

Automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament
Kent State
Kent State(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Golden Flashes beat the Rockets, 93-78, on Saturday in the MAC Tournament championship game.

Sincere Carry banked 26 points with Malique Jacobs followed with 18 of his own.

Kent State snapped Toledo’s 17-game win streak and denied them the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

This will be Kent State’s seventh tournament appearance.

