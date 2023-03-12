Kent State wins MAC Championship beating Toledo, 93-78

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Golden Flashes beat the Rockets, 93-78, on Saturday in the MAC Tournament championship game.

Sincere Carry banked 26 points with Malique Jacobs followed with 18 of his own.

Kent State snapped Toledo’s 17-game win streak and denied them the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

This will be Kent State’s seventh tournament appearance.

