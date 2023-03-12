2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Winter hangs on

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered light snow will mix with spotty, light rain today as highs top out around 40.

A scattered, winter mix continues tonight with lows in the low 30s.

Monday will feature scattered snow showers and highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday arrives with lake snow and gusty winds as highs peak in the low 30s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

