Northeast Ohio weather: Winter hangs on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered light snow will mix with spotty, light rain today as highs top out around 40.

A scattered, winter mix continues tonight with lows in the low 30s.

Monday will feature scattered snow showers and highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday arrives with lake snow and gusty winds as highs peak in the low 30s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

