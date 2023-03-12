OSHP: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following head-on crash in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and another was hospitalized following a head-on crash in Ashland County on Saturday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened on US 42 at around 2:27 p.m. on March 11 in Montgomery Township.

Troopers said a 2011 Ford Explorer, traveling northbound, traveled left of center and hit a 2015 Subaru Forrester, traveling southbound, head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, a 21-year-old from West Salem, was transported to UH Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland for non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers confirmed the driver of the Ford, later identified as Plymouth 53-year-old Emery Black, was fatally injured during the crash and was pronounced deceased at UH Samaritan Medical Center.

Troopers said both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Troopers also said drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

Officials said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

