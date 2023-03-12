Police: Missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Geauga County
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildebrand has asked for the community’s help in finding a teen missing since March 9.
Officials said Makhai Cyrgalis, 14, was last seen in Thompson Township.
Police said Makhai is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Police said he was last seen wearing a light blue Carhartt beanie, a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and leather work boots.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.