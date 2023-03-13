2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 inmate, 7 prison staff members get sick at Lorain Correctional Institution

(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One inmate and seven staff members at Lorain Correctional Institution were rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after becoming ill.

According to an official with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 p.m.

He became response after medical staff administered Narcan, but then seven of the responding staff members started exhibiting various symptoms, the prison official said.

All staff members were discharged from the hospital Saturday evening.

That area of the prison was cleaned by a hazmat facility and the prison resumed normal operations around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Prison staff members said toxicology results did detect an illicit substance in the inmate and an investigation is ongoing.

Lorain Correctional Institution is a medium security level state prison located in Grafton.

