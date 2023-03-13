18-year-old fatally shot in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Akron man is under investigation by the Summit County Medical Examiner and Akron police.

According to officials, the man was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Lover’s Lane Monday around 11:20 a.m.

Police said the teen had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by Akron police, who believe this incident may be related to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the same area.

Investigators determined there was an exchange of gunfire in the 600 block of Lover’s Lane involving multiple unknown people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

