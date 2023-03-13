2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 people injured in Avon Lake apartment fire, firefighters say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An apartment fire on Monday afternoon injured four residents and displaced around six families, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the Village on the Green Apartments located at 264 Moore Rd. around 12:40 p.m., for a structure fire with residents unable to evacuate.

The fire department says firefighters were met with heavy smoke from the west side of the building.

Crews say that two residents were found signaling from a bedroom window on the third floor in the apartment above the location of the fire.

Crews say that firefighters placed a ladder outside the window, due to fire conditions inside the building.

The residents were safely brought down the ladder by firefighters and out of the building, the fire department says.

Firefighters say that four residents were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

At this time the victims’ conditions are stable, firefighters say.

Firefighters say initial information indicates that the fire started in the kitchen.

The Red Cross assisted six families who will be temporarily displaced by the fire.

