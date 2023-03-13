2 Strong 4 Bullies
78-year-old Akron resident finds burglar in her kitchen

(WCAX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 78-year-old Akron woman woke up to find a burglar in her kitchen early Saturday morning, Akron police said.

Officers said the woman was awakened by a noise around 2:30 a.m. inside her home in the 1400 block of Delia Ave.

When she went downstairs, she saw an unknown man standing in her kitchen with a flashlight. Police said after they exchanged words, the burglar grabbed her car keys from the counter, ran into the garage and fled in the resident’s vehicle.

Akron police said they found the stolen Toyota Camry unoccupied in the 1400 block of Copley Rd. Saturday afternoon.

There is no good description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers, 330-434-COPS

