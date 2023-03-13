2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Akron head-on crash kills 1 driver, hospitalizes the other

Akron Police
Akron Police(woio)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A head-on crash claimed the life of a 28-year-old driver and left the other driver hospitalized on Sunday night, Akron Police confirmed.

Akron Police confirmed the 28-year-old driver who hit another car head-on died at the hospital.

A Chevy Blazer was heading northbound on S. Arlington Street at Triplett Boulevard as a Chevy Malibu was going south, said police.

Police said the Malibu turned left onto Triplett Boulevard and struck the Blazer head-on.

Akron firefighters had to extract the 28-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the Malibu, according to police.

He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

His identity has not yet been released by police.

The 41-year-old man who was driving the Blazer was taken to Summa Health for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Lorain construction: SR-83, SR-303 intersections to close for double roundabout
Lorain County construction: SR-83, SR-303 intersections to close for double roundabout
Mentor drivers get new traffic pattern for Center Street bridge construction
Mentor drivers get new traffic pattern for Center Street bridge construction
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Video shows Bentley race before crashing into Jeep that fatally ejected woman on I-90 in Cleveland
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland