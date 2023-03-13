Akron head-on crash kills 1 driver, hospitalizes the other

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A head-on crash claimed the life of a 28-year-old driver and left the other driver hospitalized on Sunday night, Akron Police confirmed.

Akron Police confirmed the 28-year-old driver who hit another car head-on died at the hospital.

A Chevy Blazer was heading northbound on S. Arlington Street at Triplett Boulevard as a Chevy Malibu was going south, said police.

Police said the Malibu turned left onto Triplett Boulevard and struck the Blazer head-on.

Akron firefighters had to extract the 28-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the Malibu, according to police.

He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

His identity has not yet been released by police.

The 41-year-old man who was driving the Blazer was taken to Summa Health for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.