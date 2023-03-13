AMBER ALERT: A 3-year-old abducted in yard on Sunday in Franklin County
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A child was playing in the front yard and was taken by a woman on Sunday, according to officials.
Aiden Rodrigo, 3, is described as 3 feet-3 inches tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, officials say.
Officials say the incident occurred on Elaine Road around 5:15 p.m.
Officials say Rodrigo was playing in a yard on Elaine Road when he was taken by a woman driving a blue Ford Explorer.
The vehicle is a dark blue/black 2001 Ford Explorer with Ohio plate number JZS6176, officials say.
Call 911 if you see the child or the vehicle.
You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH.
