WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A child was playing in the front yard and was taken by a woman on Sunday, according to officials.

Aiden Rodrigo, 3, is described as 3 feet-3 inches tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, officials say.

Officials say the incident occurred on Elaine Road around 5:15 p.m.

Officials say Rodrigo was playing in a yard on Elaine Road when he was taken by a woman driving a blue Ford Explorer.

AMBER ALERT: A 3-year-old abducted in yard on Sunday in Franklin County (woio)

The vehicle is a dark blue/black 2001 Ford Explorer with Ohio plate number JZS6176, officials say.

Call 911 if you see the child or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.