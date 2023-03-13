Aurora police search for missing 9-year-old boy

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Aurora police are looking for a nine-year-old boy believed to be with his non-custodial father.

According to police, Audemar Flantroy-Lawler and his father, Steven Lawler, 48, were in a black BMW two-door, Ohio license plate JBH-8625.

Audemar Flantroy-Lawler ((Source: Aurora police))

They were last seen on Saturday, March 11 around 10 p.m. at the intersection of E. 98th Street and Union Avenue in Cleveland.

If you see them or have any information, please call 911 or contact The Aurora Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-562-8181.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.