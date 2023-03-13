2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Beloved first grader’ dies in Cleveland shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A first grader at Luis Munoz Marin School on Cleveland’s West Side was killed over the weekend in a shooting.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Demetrius Dunlap.

Cleveland police said the seven-year-old boy was shot inside a home in the 3200 block of W. 30th St. around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Dunlap was transported by private vehicle to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Cleveland police said the shooting remans under investigation, but “may involve a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.”

Sam Roman, the principal of Luis Munoz Marin School, said grief counselors will be at the school Monday and throughout the coming week to assist students and staff that need emotional support.

“As we struggle to comprehend this heartbreaking loss to our school community, we are committed to helping students who will understandably be saddened or confused by the sudden death of one of their peers,” said Roman.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

