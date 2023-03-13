2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Biden administration tries to quell bank crisis with government intervention

By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California, New York-based Signature Bank, and troubles at the San Francisco-based First Republic Bank are sending shivers through financial markets. To quell concerns, the Biden administration says it is ensuring everyone banking with the failed institutions is made whole.

“Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe,” said President Joe Biden in a Monday morning address.

The Biden administration intervened in hopes of averting another banking crisis. Silicon Valley Bank, a big lender in the tech world, failed last week when depositors tried to withdraw billions of dollars. The bank run stoked fears deposits would be completely lost. U.S. financial institutions stepped in late Sunday to make depositors whole, but not the bank or its investors. The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced all depositors would have access to their money beyond the usual $250,000 insurance limit.

“Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country that deposited accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they can pay their workers and pay their bills,” said President Biden.

The administration also says taxpayer dollars are not being used in the rescue effort, hoping to prevent the term “bailout” from being used – a term that dominated the 2008 financial crisis discourse. The recent upheaval is raising questions regarding the fragility of our banking system.

“There were a lot of risks lurking, but it seemed like you could ignore them, and then they came,” said Anat Admati, a finance professor at Stanford University in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Admati says this is essentially a bailout. She puts the blame at the feet of regulators and politicians for letting the banks get to this point.

“It’s pretty cynical around here all this ‘free market’ discussion about how, suddenly, we do need the government,” said Admati.

President Biden also said Monday the Trump administration rolled back banking regulations. Biden is calling on Congress to further regulate the banking industry to try to prevent these failures in the future.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021