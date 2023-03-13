Browns keep Pocic, Takitaki, sign Texans DE Okoronkwo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns were busy on the first day on “unofficial” tampering in NFL free agency, reportedly keeping center Ethan Pocic and linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Done deal for #Browns C Ethan Pocic to stay in Cleveland. He gets $18 million in base value on a three-year deal with more available via incentives. https://t.co/kTlbkE2R2j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

When LB Sione Takitaki agrees to terms with the #Browns over the next few days, it will likely be a one-year deal worth about $2.5 million. He's coming off of a nice year, but also late-season ACL surgery. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 13, 2023

Cleveland will apparently be saying goodbye to linebacker Chase Winovich, who is expected to sign with Houston.

I don’t owe my twitter family and supporters anything but the truth - I whole heartedly loved Cleveland and my teammates there so much.



Thank you to whole @Browns org - the Haslam family, management, and all the coaches for believing me and for all the love and opportunities! — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 13, 2023

The team has big holes to fill on the defensive line. With Javon Hargrave agreeing to terms with the 49ers, former Buckeye Dre’Mont Jones could be a target for the Browns.

Cleveland did agree to terms with DE Obo Okoronkwo from Houston.

Sources: Obo Okoronkwo is siging with the #Browns, getting a 3-year deal worth $19M with a chance to make $22M. He gets $12.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Cleveland also gained $36 million of cap room Monday by restructuring the contract of QB Deshaun Watson.

No deals can officially be announced until Wednesday.

