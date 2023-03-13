Browns keep Pocic, Takitaki, sign Texans DE Okoronkwo
Mar. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns were busy on the first day on “unofficial” tampering in NFL free agency, reportedly keeping center Ethan Pocic and linebacker Sione Takitaki.
Cleveland will apparently be saying goodbye to linebacker Chase Winovich, who is expected to sign with Houston.
The team has big holes to fill on the defensive line. With Javon Hargrave agreeing to terms with the 49ers, former Buckeye Dre’Mont Jones could be a target for the Browns.
Cleveland did agree to terms with DE Obo Okoronkwo from Houston.
Cleveland also gained $36 million of cap room Monday by restructuring the contract of QB Deshaun Watson.
No deals can officially be announced until Wednesday.
