2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Browns keep Pocic, Takitaki, sign Texans DE Okoronkwo

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns were busy on the first day on “unofficial” tampering in NFL free agency, reportedly keeping center Ethan Pocic and linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Cleveland will apparently be saying goodbye to linebacker Chase Winovich, who is expected to sign with Houston.

The team has big holes to fill on the defensive line. With Javon Hargrave agreeing to terms with the 49ers, former Buckeye Dre’Mont Jones could be a target for the Browns.

Cleveland did agree to terms with DE Obo Okoronkwo from Houston.

Cleveland also gained $36 million of cap room Monday by restructuring the contract of QB Deshaun Watson.

No deals can officially be announced until Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, is sacked for a 6-yard loss by Denver...
Saint Ignatius legendary coach Chuck Kyle would ‘love to see’ Dre’Mont Jones sign with Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Cleveland Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, reports say
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sits on the bench during an NFL football game...
Browns great Joe Thomas chooses wife, kids as Hall of Fame presenters
Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, 83, will be receiving the Medal of Honor after being one of the...
Cleveland native Vietnam War vet to receive Medal of Honor