East Palestine getting major support from All-World pro golfer Annika Sorenstam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -She is known as one of the best women to ever play the game. Annika Sorenstam and her husband will be supporting the community of East Palestine in a big way.

Sorenstam’s husband, Mike McGee, grew up in East Palestine, a community still reeling from the train derailment and environmental disaster that happened on Feb. 3.

The fundraiser by McGee and Sorenstam is titled, “Annika Fore East Palestine.”

“What happened and continues to happen in East Palestine is a tragedy that makes everyone’s heart hurt,” Sorenstam said in a news release from the LPGA. “Mike’s connection to the area brings this suffering right to our doorstep. His first job in high school was at the Lake Club, and my father-in-law was the pro emeritus there after he retired from the Champions Tour.”

Their fundraising website also indicates there will be a golf outing to raise money this spring.

Annika and Friends Golf Outing on May 15th

Join Annika and her friends for a charity golf outing to support the community of East Palestine on May 15th at The Lake Club in Poland, Ohio.

Golf event and clinic hosted by Annika Sorenstam

Event held at The Lake Club with course redesigned by Jerry McGee, father of Mike McGee

Unique opportunities to meet celebrities and athletes as well as experiences and items in a silent auction

Part of a community unifying to support East Palestine

