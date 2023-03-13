2 Strong 4 Bullies
First responders battle vacant building fire in Cleveland

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders battled a 2-2-2 alarm fire early Monday morning at a vacant building in Cleveland.

Officials with the Cleveland Fire Department said the fire started at 12:26 a.m. in the area of Miles Avenue and East 135th Street.

Officials said 9 trucks and 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

