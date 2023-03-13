First responders battle vacant building fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders battled a 2-2-2 alarm fire early Monday morning at a vacant building in Cleveland.

Working Triple Two Fire Miles at E135th. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/EKUsTLXQrI — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 13, 2023

Officials with the Cleveland Fire Department said the fire started at 12:26 a.m. in the area of Miles Avenue and East 135th Street.

Officials said 9 trucks and 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the blaze.

#CLEFIREONSCENE since 12:26am. 2nd Alarm brought 9 fire trucks and over 40 firefighters to scene. No injuries reported. Cause under investigation. We’re making progress, but looks like a long night for #CLEFIRE https://t.co/1uogBlHmMF — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 13, 2023

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Cleveland Arson Investigators have arrived to the Triple Two Fire on Miles. The building was reported vacant. It appears from my vantage point that the two story brick structure is a total loss. pic.twitter.com/U4Q9nmbyiw — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.