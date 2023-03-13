2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Kent State Men, CSU Women, learn tournament foes

March Madness
March Madness(NCAA / MGN)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Selection Sunday was a big one for two schools in north east Ohio.

The Kent State Men’s Basketball team was slotted as the 13 seed in the Midwest bracket. They will play fourth seeded Indiana on Friday night at 9:55 in Albany, NY.

The Women’s Basketball team at Cleveland State was also seeded 14th in their bracket. They’ll take on Villanova on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Jasmine...
Cleveland State aiming for rare NCAA double dip
Akron vs Kent State
Kent State holds off Akron in MAC overtime thriller
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first...
C.J. Stroud: Ohio State is ‘a mini-NFL team,’ prepared me well for combine
Faceoff on the Lake stadium setup at FirstEnergy Stadium on February 14, 2023.
Ohio State-Michigan hockey game at First Energy Stadium ‘will be a memory we’ll have for the rest of our lives’