Kent State Men, CSU Women, learn tournament foes
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Selection Sunday was a big one for two schools in north east Ohio.
The Kent State Men’s Basketball team was slotted as the 13 seed in the Midwest bracket. They will play fourth seeded Indiana on Friday night at 9:55 in Albany, NY.
The Women’s Basketball team at Cleveland State was also seeded 14th in their bracket. They’ll take on Villanova on Saturday.
