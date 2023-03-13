Kent State Men, CSU Women, learn tournament foes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Selection Sunday was a big one for two schools in north east Ohio.

The Kent State Men’s Basketball team was slotted as the 13 seed in the Midwest bracket. They will play fourth seeded Indiana on Friday night at 9:55 in Albany, NY.

The Women’s Basketball team at Cleveland State was also seeded 14th in their bracket. They’ll take on Villanova on Saturday.

𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗨𝗣 𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗘𝗧😤



No. 13 Cleveland State 𝘃𝘀. No. 4 Villanova



🔗 https://t.co/rQNdO62ZhH https://t.co/1ABw3sVAUV pic.twitter.com/FcY9LhbsZt — Cleveland State Women's Basketball (@CSU_WBasketball) March 13, 2023

