Man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County ordered held without bond

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of murdering three men in Summit County appeared in Barberton Municipal Court Monday morning.

Elias Gudino, 58, of Copley was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

At Monday’s hearing, the magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and ordered him held without bond until Gudino meets with his attorney later today.

A bond review hearing is now scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The victims were found in two separate locations in Summit County Friday morning.

Police said all three victims were found gagged, bound and shot in the head.

Two men were found in Akron in the area of Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road, said the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The third was found in Copley in the 2100 Block of Wright Road, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Police added it is believed the men had likely been kidnapped from outside this area and brought to Summit County.

Officials said additional charges are pending.

