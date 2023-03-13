Man murdered while sitting in his car, Canton police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating the murder of a man shot to death while sitting in his running car Friday morning,

Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greenfield Ave. S.W.

According to police, the victim was shot in the head and was unresponsive when officers arrived.

EMS transported him to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m. His name has not been released.

The suspect is described by police as a light skinned Black man with long, curly hair and a large front neck tribal tattoo.

He fled the scene in a brown, gold or taupe colored Chevy Impala, said police.

Canton murder suspect's vehicle ((Source: Canton police))

Stark County Crime Stoppers and the Canton Office of the F.B.I. are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

