Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow and lake effect snow forecast through tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dynamic upper level low pressure system will track through northern Ohio today. This will keep the area unsettled with snow showers or snow pellets. Air temperatures will be in the 30s so most will not see much in the way of accumulation. Higher terrain zones could get around one inch during the day. A blast of cold air for the season arrives tonight. A stiff northwest wind will allow for lake effect snow to develop. The lake effect snow will be in the area through tomorrow. Several inches of snow is possible, especially in the higher terrain zones south and east of Cleveland. The winds tomorrow could gust over 31 mph at times. The high temperature tomorrow only around 30 degrees. The sky will gradually clear from west to east Tuesday night.

