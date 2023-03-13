Saint Ignatius legendary coach Chuck Kyle would ‘love to see’ Dre’Mont Jones sign with Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On day 1 of NFL free agency, there are varying reports as to the Browns interest in defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Jones, a Cleveland native, is a free agent and his high school coach, Chuck Kyle, told 19 News that Jones would be a good fit with the Browns.

Give Dre'mont Jones as much money as he wants. pic.twitter.com/H2vjMWpu2n — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 24, 2023

The Browns have a new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, and are thought to be in the market for defensive help alongside Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

Dre'Mont Jones can win with quickness, bull rush. He can two-gap and disrupt upfield.



He's just scratching the surface of his potential, which could be a scary word in free agency. Sounds like he'll get a massive deal though. pic.twitter.com/PrXW9CByeb — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 12, 2023

Cleveland did clear $36 million of cap room with a restructure of QB Deshaun Watson’s contract Monday,

The team also signed DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo away from Houston.

Kyle retired in November after 40 years at Saint Ignatius.

