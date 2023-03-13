2 Strong 4 Bullies
Saint Ignatius legendary coach Chuck Kyle would ‘love to see’ Dre’Mont Jones sign with Browns

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On day 1 of NFL free agency, there are varying reports as to the Browns interest in defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Jones, a Cleveland native, is a free agent and his high school coach, Chuck Kyle, told 19 News that Jones would be a good fit with the Browns.

The Browns have a new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, and are thought to be in the market for defensive help alongside Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

Cleveland did clear $36 million of cap room with a restructure of QB Deshaun Watson’s contract Monday,

The team also signed DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo away from Houston.

Kyle retired in November after 40 years at Saint Ignatius.

