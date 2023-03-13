2 Strong 4 Bullies
Send birthday wishes to baby girl recovering after crash during East Cleveland police chase

Lotus Legaci Love Jones will celebrate her first birthday in the ICU after being injured during a police chase.(Source: Courtesy to WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lotus Legaci Love Jones will celebrate her first birthday on March 15 while recovering in the intensive care unit.

She is one of four people who were injured Feb. 22 when a driver involved in an East Cleveland police chase crashed into two vehicles.

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash, baby and 3 others sent to ICU
Mom speaks out: 'I remember screaming for someone to check on my daughter... I didn’t hear her'

According to her family, Lotus is expected to spend the next several months hospitalized as she heals.

19 News is encouraging our audience to join us in wishing Lotus a very happy birthday.

We’ve created an online gallery for photo and video uploads. Share a sweet message, or something that makes you smile!

