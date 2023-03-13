Send birthday wishes to baby girl recovering after crash during East Cleveland police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lotus Legaci Love Jones will celebrate her first birthday on March 15 while recovering in the intensive care unit.

She is one of four people who were injured Feb. 22 when a driver involved in an East Cleveland police chase crashed into two vehicles.

According to her family, Lotus is expected to spend the next several months hospitalized as she heals.

19 News is encouraging our audience to join us in wishing Lotus a very happy birthday.

We’ve created an online gallery for photo and video uploads. Share a sweet message, or something that makes you smile!

