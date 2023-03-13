2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Sentencing for man convicted of pointing gun at Cleveland police officer

(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old South Euclid man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo for pointing a gun at a Cleveland police officer.

Anthony Bonner pleaded guilty in February to leading police and troopers on a high-speed chase that led to a stand-off on Cleveland’s East Side last April.

Bonner was convicted of having weapons under disability, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

A video that went viral on social media, showed Bonner sitting in a vehicle and pointing a gun at a Cleveland police officer sitting in his cruiser.

Investigators identified Bonner as the suspect and on April 22, 2022, his vehicle was spotted in Euclid.

Bonner refused to pull over for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Euclid police. He then led them on a chase to a home in the 6900 block of Colfax Rd., in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and Bonner was taken into custody several hours later.

Anthony Bonner
Anthony Bonner((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Elias Gudino
Man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County ordered held without bond
8-month-year-old baby boy dies in Lakewood, police say
First responders battle vacant building fire in Cleveland
First responders battle vacant building fire in Cleveland
First responders battle vacant building fire in Cleveland